Youngsters’ festive scenes win them prizes in Belvoir Grantham competition

Lettings agency Belvoir Grantham recently teamed up with Grantham schools Cliffedale Primary and Little Gonerby Infant to hold a Christmas colouring competition.

There were three age categories – four-five, six-seven and eight-11. Each child coloured in a festive scene and all entries were displayed in the Belvoir Grantham branch window over the Christmas period.

Winners of a Belvoir Grantham Christmas competition are Henry Midgley, 4, of Little Gonerby Infant School; Kai Lawson, 7, from Cliffedale Primary School; and Chloe Hunter from Cliffedale Primary School.

Parents were invited into the branch to vote and each winner would receive a deluxe art kit.

Branch manager Carly French said: “We were thrilled to have organised this creative competition for the children in our local community. This was the perfect way to support our local schools and at the same time get everyone into the Christmas spirit.

“It certainly added some festive cheer to the office!

“We were overwhelmed with the amount of entries received with over 100 displayed in our window in total.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part – from the staff at Cliffedale Primary School and Little Gonerby School through to all the children who put together some fantastic pictures.”