Electric car enthusiast to set up Grantham fan club

A former driving instructor is hoping to set up an electric vehicle (EV) group for fellow EV enthusiasts.

David Pepperdine, 69, of Avenue Road, Grantham, spent 35 years running Phoenix 7 Driver Education, before retiring in 2013, and has since been converted after purchasing his fully-electric Nissan LEAF last year. It is now the UK’s best selling plug-in car in the first six months of 2017,

David travels around the county as an EV champion and hopes to find fellow EV enthusiasts closer to home.

He said: “There is a national Facebook group for LEAFs but nothing local.”

David hopes he can use the group to connect with other EV owners and promote their benefits, adding: “I was first drawn to EVs as a way to cut fuel costs and emissions.”

David is not the only car buyer switching on to the cost-saving and environmental benefits as more than 22,400 plug-in models were registered between January and June of this year, a rise of 14.3 per cent on 2016 and 53.8 per cent up on the same period in 2015.

There are now over 100,000 plug-in cars and vans registered in the UK.

But David understands that it can difficult in the beginning.

He added: “The initial cost can be difficult but the long-term benefits are worth it.

“I’m often asked about charging.

“With a petrol car, you can fill up almost anywhere but with an EV, you just need to plan your journey and look up charging points. A slow charger takes eight to 10 hours to charge but only 30 minutes on a rapid charge.

“My LEAF can go 80 miles before it needs charging but there are cars coming on to the market that have a true range of 150-200 miles on a charge, so it is getting better all the time.”

For more information about the fan club, email pepsphx7@hotmail.co.uk