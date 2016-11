Two fire crews were called to a kitchen fire in Grantham in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).

Firefighters from Grantham and Corby Glen attended the incident in Hill Avenue at around 2.50am.

It was caused by an electrical fault in a food mixer.

There was heat damage to work surfaces and windows and smoke damage to the remainder of house, plus fire damage to the food mixer and cupboard.

Flames were extinguished using two breathing apparatus and one hose reel.