Enjoy a night of rock ‘n’ roll and laughter with Trevor Leeson for Mayor’s charity

Grantham rock ’n’ roller Trevor Leeson, formerly of The Merseybeats, will perform a Mayor’s Fund-raiser on Friday, November 4.

Trevor’s Rock and Roll With Laughter show will include a fish and chip supper at the Guildhall ballroom. The show will start at 7.30pm and doors open at 7pm. A bar will also be available.

Tickets are £15 to include the supper and are available from the Mayor’s Parlour in the Guildhall, St Peter’s Hill. Call 01476 566841 or email mayorsparlour@btconnect.com

Trevor started his career in Grantham in 1958 as a member of the skiffle group The Rebels. He later toured France with The Pontiacs and by 1969 he was playing bass guitar in a Grantham group called Gingerbread which regularly featured on Radio 1.

Following appearances alongside The Merseybeats on the island of Jersey, Trevor was invited to join them as their bass player. In 1974 Trevor went solo and has since worked with the likes of The Electric Light Orchestra and Ken Dodd and can now look back on a successful musical career spanning more than 50 years.