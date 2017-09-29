Enter the Journal’s Baby and Toddler Competition

Enter your little one into our popular Baby and Toddler Photo Competition for your chance to win a beautiful canvas print.

The Photography Company will be set up at Grantham’s Matalan store, in Dysart Road, from Thursday to Sunday, taking pictures between 10am and 4pm each day.

All photos will be published in the Journal and readers will be asked to vote for their favourite.

The winner will receive a 20x16 canvas print.