Action taken to crack down on fly-tippers in Grantham’s ‘Grottley Street’

A notorious Grantham ‘grot spot’ has become the focus of a targeted campaign by the district council to crack down on fly-tipping.

Officers from South Kesteven District Council’s neighbourhoods team have worked with neighbours and local businesses in and around Grantley Street – recently renamed ‘Grottley Street’ by a resident – and Wharf Road in recent weeks.

They have focused on education, reminding residents and businesses of their responsibilities to dispose of their rubbish correctly. More than 300 households were visited in a bid to identify where residents could help improve the neighbourhood.

Officers also checked that multi-lingual advisory letters previously delivered to households were sufficient to clearly state the rules on how to correctly dispose of waste.

Business manager for neighbourhoods Mark Jones said: “We were pleased with how many residents wished to work with us and learn more on how they and their neighbours can takes steps to improve the street scene in this part of Grantham.

“We’re aware fly-tipping and littering have been issues in this location and the positive reaction of so many local people and business owners means we are moving in the right direction to a cleaner neighbourhood.”

Action was also taken to try and identify the culprits behind waste dumped at a number of locations. Officers took evidence and will investigate – those responsible face a £200 fine.

Nearly 40 hours of high visibility patrols in conjunction with Lincolnshire Police and local police community support officers also saw reports of dog fouling, defective street lighting, accumulations of weeds and drug use in the area recorded and passed on to the relevant agencies.

Mr Jones urged residents to “continue to be our eyes and ears and to report fly-tipping or waste problems, here or anywhere in South Kesteven” via www.southkesteven.gov.uk