‘Brazen’ farmland fly-tipping off the High Dyke near Grantham

Fly-tippers have dumped a load of rubbish in a beautiful rural area near Welby.

This photo was sent in by Guy de la Bedoyere, of Main Street, Welby, who called it “a particularly brazen example of flytipping on farmland” not far from the High Dyke.

He added: “Some irremediable cur has driven all the way into the field and dumped a whole pile of timber plus several car tyres.

“Given that the farmers are usually in the fields into the evening at the moment, it’s even more remarkable because it’s easily visible from some distance.”

Anyone who recognises the items dumped is asked to call South Kesteven Ditrict Council on 01476 406080.