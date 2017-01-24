Call for witnesses after Grantham flytippers dump fridge freezer from bridge into River Witham

A call has been made for any witnesses to the dumping of a fridge freezer in the River Witham in a bid to stamp out flytipping in the area.

John Knowles, chairman of Grantham Rivercare which cleans up the river on a regular basis, says someone must have seen the fridge being dumped. The item was thrown into the river at the rear of the Riverside flats near Sedgwick Meadows.

Mr Knowles said: “I think it must have been dropped from the footbridge a short distance upstream

and floated down to this position. It couldn’t be in a much worse place to retrieve as it is in deep water just above the weir.

“Our next Rivercare clean-up is scheduled for February 11, and under normal circumstances we would take on the challenge of removing it but I consider it to be far too dangerous to expect our volunteers to deal with. So I am asking South Kesteven District Council if they can help.”

Mr Knowles added: “To dump this in the river must have taken a great deal of effort and more than one person and surely someone must have seen them do it. This type of flytipping is totally unacceptable so I am appealing for anyone who may know anything about how this came to be there to come forward and contact either myself or SKDC.

“If only one person can be caught and charged it would act as a deterrent to others who might be tempted to take similar action.”