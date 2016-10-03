Cheers erupt as councillors reject plan for quarry near Denton

County councillors have this afternoon (Monday) unanimously rejected plans to create a huge quarry and landfill tip in countryside to the south of Denton.

At a meeting of Lincolnshire County Council’s planning and regulation committee at The Meres Leisure Centre – attended by around 100 protesters – councillors followed officers’ recommendations to refuse the application for a quarry and infill site on an 84.6 hectares site at Gorse Lane.

A report to councillors stated there is not a proven need for the minerals that would be extracted and that there is not a need for the landfill tip that would be created from the quarry.

A cheer erupted when the decision was made.

The application was submitted by construction industry supplier Mick George Ltd, who told the Journal last week that an appeal would be submitted immediately if rejected.

A spokesman said last week: “If the planning committee reject the scheme we will submit an appeal with immediate effect, but will also commence activation of the existing consented mineral reserves.

“The company are surprised planners appear to have disregarded the fact there is an existing and valid planning consent for mineral extraction extending to an area in excess of 1,700 acres.

“This historic consent if activated would have a significantly greater impact on Denton and the surrounding area than the new application, which the planners are recommending for refusal.

“If this scheme is refused then the larger scheme will simply be implemented.”

The proposals have generated huge protests from residents in Denton, Harlaxton and Croxton Kerrial, who formed the Gorse Lane Action Group (GOLAG) to stop the quarry going ahead. Campaigners fear the surrounding countryside will be harmed and the area will be plagued by heavy lorries, dust, and noise.