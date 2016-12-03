Environment Agency chief praises great effect of Grantham river project on wildlife

The man in charge of the Environment Agency has praised a project near Grantham which has seen wildlife habitat restored and flood relief improved.

Chief executive Sir James Bevan visited Grange Farm at Stoke Rochford and saw how the scheme will improve conditions in the upper River Witham for invertebrates, including native crayfish, fish like wild brown trout, and small mammals such as endangered water voles.

He accompanied Environment Agency officers and landowner Neil McCorquodale to the site where the river has been restored to a more natural form by bypassing a disused weir.

A new winding 640 metre long channel has been created to re-connect the up- and downstream parts of the river. This will help join up isolated groups of wild brown trout, bolstering populations by helping the fish migrate and spawn.

Sir James said: “This project is an impressive example of how we can work collaboratively with others to improve and protect our natural heritage.”