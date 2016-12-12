Grantham volunteers fish 100kg of rubbish out of the Witham

Sixteen hardy Rivercare volunteers turned out on Saturday morning to clean up the River Witham in Grantham.

Starting from Bridge End Road, they worked their way down to Wyndham Park collecting a total of 100kg of rubbish.

Members of Grantham Rivercare ready to tackle the Witham.

This included six shopping trolleys, a wheelie bin, a traffic cone and a computer together with 20 sacks of small items comprising mainly bottles, cans and fast food wrappers.

John Knowles, chairman of Rivercare, said: “It is a sad reflection of modern society that a small number of people find it necessary to dump their rubbish in what is otherwise a delightful stretch of river.

“What a state it would get into if it wasn’t for the dedication of our Rivercare team. I am sure that the continual burden would be eased if just one person could be charged with dropping litter, and so I urge everyone to be vigilant and report any suspected offences to South Kesteven District Council or myself.”

Mr Knowles added: “During the course of the clean-up there were, however, some encouraging signs to be seen including a kingfisher and trout attempting to scale the weir in Sedgwick Meadow.”

Grantham Rivercare is administered through Keep Britain Tidy and sponsored by Anglian Water and Sainsbury’s. The next clean up is scheduled for Saturday, February 11.