Grantham Wyndham Park survey lets public have its say on progress

People are being invited to have their say on Grantham’s Wyndham Park with a dedicated survey to gauge views on its progress in recent years.

Works to return it to its former glory as a First World War memorial park begin in the autumn aided by grants from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) and BIG Lottery Fund.

South Kesteven District Council would like to know park users’ thoughts either by completing the survey at www.surveymonkey.co.uk or by calling 01476 406502 to request a paper copy.

SKDC’s Executive Member for Environment Coun Dr Peter Moseley said: “Wyndham Park has gone from strength to strength in recent years having achieved Green Flag status for a remarkable six years in a row and gained lottery funding.

“It’s set to be an even better place by next year as we create a community-focused visitors’ centre, re-line and fill the boating lake and cultivate new soft landscaping.

“We want to continue to engage with residents and build on what has been achieved. Come and give us your views on how we can ensure the park remains one of the best community facilities in the region and keep on improving it.”

Members of the public also have the opportunity to complete the survey in person at the Isaac Newton Centre in Grantham on Thursday, August 3, and Saturday, August 19, both from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

This will also give the wider community another chance to find out more on the HLF and BIG Lottery work set for later this year.