Heavy rain causes River Witham through Grantham to burst its banks

The River Witham has burst its banks in Wyndham Park, Grantham, following yesterday’s heavy rain.

Thankfully, the water level has not risen enough to flood the pathways through the park.

High water level in the River Witham, Grantham. Photo: John Manterfield

John Manterfield, secretary of Grantham Civic Society, sent in these photos, taken this morning.

The wet weather has also caused flooding overnight in rural areas south of Grantham, including in Great Ponton and North Witham.

