Julie to bring together community with Grantham’s Wyndham Park

A parks community engagement officer has been appointed at Grantham’s Wyndham Park, as it moves forward with its extensive redevelopment project.

Julie Ashworth will act as a ‘bridge with the community’, working on events, activities, volunteering schemes and community engagement.

In July last year, the park was awarded £818,000 by the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) and the Big Lottery Fund for the project to return it to its former glory days as a First World War memorial park.

Major plans include the demolition of the old plant room by the boating lake to make way for a new visitors’ centre, which will be an information point and a central point for training, activities and events. Facilities will also include toilets, a workshop area, a main visitor area and an area for use by schools. Work will also see the refurbishment of the old ticket office and pool changing rooms, and relining of the boating lake.

Julie brings over 20 years of experience in Lincolnshire-based engagement and community roles and will be tasked with further connecting the park – which is run by South Kesteven District Council with support from the Wyndham Park Forum – with new and existing users and the wider community.

SKDC’s executive member Councillor Nick Craft welcomed Julie and highlighted her suitability for the post. He said: “Julie’s experience and contacts locally from her previous roles make her perfectly placed to assume this role at a very exciting time for the park.

“She will lead the way on embracing the community’s role in one of their local parks and the way they wish to acknowledge its heritage, a base for events and its future.”

Julie said she was thrilled to be involved in the project which is set to run until the end of 2019, adding: “This is a brilliant opportunity for us to work with the community to develop one of the best parks in the East Midlands.

“There are some exciting things to look forward to in the park this year, building on the wonderful Halloween and Christmas events of recent months. Look out for updates on the park’s facebook and Instagram pages @wyndhamparkgrantham”

There will be a number of volunteering opportunities across the park and anyone wishing to get involved is asked to email Julie at j.ashworth@southkesteven.gov.uk