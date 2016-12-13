Large pile of furniture dumped in lane near Grantham

An angry passer-by has posted a picture of a large pile of furniture dumped by a country lane near Grantham.

The anonymous person posted the picture on fixmystreet.com. It shows the pile of furniture in Gorse Lane, Hungerton.

A message left on the website said: “Anybody recognise this huge pile of rubbish? Looks like someone couldn’t be bothered to go to the tip this weekend. Instead they’ve decided to dump a van load of furniture on Gorse Lane in Hungerton.”

The furniture appears to include a sofa, a bed and some electrical equipment dumped at the end of a private road off Gorse Lane.

Have you seen any flytipping in the area lately? Send your pictures and comments to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk