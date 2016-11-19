Overgrown banks of Grantham Canal prompt fears for children’s lives

A water bailiff says he fears for children’s lives because vegetation has been allowed to grow unchecked on the banks of the Grantham Canal in the town.

Jim Wheeldon, who lives by the canal, says the stretch between Trent Road and Swingbridge Road needs to be cleared before an accident happens. He has informed South Kesteven District Council of his concerns.

He said: “We are concerned about the safety aspect where children are concerned because you cannot see the water’s edge along 90 per cent of the canal bank because of the weeds.

“If a child falls in it could end up a nasty accident and young children do play along the canal bank.”

An SKDC spokesman said: “We review maintenance of the banks as required but vegetation is left to grow to encourage wildlife to settle in the area and act as a barrier between the towpath and the canal.”