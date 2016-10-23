Thousands of tree packs available to Grantham schools and community groups

The Woodland Trust has thousands of free tree packs to give away to schools and community groups.

It is part of the Grantham-based charity’s scheme to increase the number of trees across the UK, with 3,250 tree packs for schools and communities for planting in March 2017. Additional funding from DEFRA means it can also giveaway a further 400,000 trees to eligible schools over the next four years.

Every pack is different, but each one contains saplings from seeds which were collected and grown in the UK. Applicants decide which pack they would like and complete an online application – up to 420 trees will be sent out. Packs are dispatched in November and March.

Applications for March delivery close at 4pm on January 6, 2017. Information: tinyurl.com/treepack