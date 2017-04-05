Villagers’ joy as Fulbeck airfield wind turbine plan is rejected

Residents are celebrating after plans for 10 giant wind turbines on Fulbeck airfield were rejected.

The plans was rejected by South Kesteven District Council last week.

People living near the site have objected to plans for several years for wind turbines on the site. They say the turbines would spoil the countryside.

The planning application from German company EnergieKontor for ten 110m (360 ft) high turbines was submitted shortly after a very similar site, known as Temple Hill, for five 126m (417ft) turbines was refused in 2015. The two sites are less than two miles apart.

Local resident and reVOLT/VETO spokesperson Paul Miley said: “The original wind farm was rejected by SKDC on a number of grounds, including the impact on local heritage and landscape. The EnergieKontor Project Manager was present that day, yet despite the clear decision, proposed an even more extensive development. It is now two years on and we are relieved to have had the same result. Now the community asks that the developer respects local democracy and does not seek to appeal this decision.”

Mr Miley said that while some developers have appealed to a national government planning inspector, the current government briefing states “local people have the final say on wind farm applications.”

Mr Miley said: “This is a community that is knowledgeable and resolute – it has embraced the move to renewables, supporting two operating solar farms and much bio-mass grown and stored locally. Despite this and the extension of deadlines during the planning process, EnergieKontor still failed to explain why Fulbeck Airfield was a more appropriate site than Temple Hill for industrial wind turbines. An appeal would be an expensive and time-consuming process both for the council and the community, which has now had this threat hanging over them for five years. But with additional grounds for rejecting this scheme, local people are ready to continue the fight if needed.”

A sokesman for SKDC said: “The application was refused by the Council on Friday 31 March under delegated powers. The applicant has six months to appeal against the decision to the Planning Inspectorate if they want to. At this stage they have not stated whether they will or not.”

Carlton Scroop resident Michael Worth said he was delighted with the decision. He told the Journal: “Local residents and other interested parties are delighted that the Fulbeck airfield wind turbines application has been refused by this council under delegated powers.

“SKDC planning officer Phil Moore clearly took into account the nmerous objections received from parish councils and local residents interested in preserving our treasured landscape, heritage assets, wildlife, and other important issues such as ATC radar interference affecting, for instance, RAF waddington.

“This is a good day for interests ignored on previous occasions such as Marston.”

A spokesman for Energiekontor said: “