You could save on winter energy bills

There’s just days left for Lincolnshire residents and businesses to potentially save money on their winter energy bills with the Lincolnshire Energy Switch Scheme.

Residents and business owners should register at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/switch by midnight on Monday, October 10 to take advantage of the possible savings in the coming months and beyond.

All you need is your annual gas or electric statement or bills covering the last 12 months to hand.

Once the registration period is complete, energy suppliers will compete with their best offers at an auction and you will be sent an email or offer letter stating the potential savings you could then make.

There is absolutely no obligation for householders or businesses to accept their personal offer and it’s as simple as you checking if the offer the energy provider gives you beats your current deal.

If it does, switching from your existing energy provider could not be more straightforward with the new provider taking care of the entire process.

If you’re not able to register online, you can do so offline at your local council or by calling 0800 048 8439.

The scheme is organised by Boston Borough Council, City of Lincoln Council, East Lindsey District Council, Lincolnshire County Council, South Kesteven District Council, North Kesteven District Council and West Lindsey District Council and is administered by the UK’s leading collective switching expert, iChoosr Ltd.

It’s open to all energy users, whether you are on dual fuel, electricity only, pay monthly or quarterly or have a prepayment meter.

Karen Lond, lead officer for the councils said: “This is Lincolnshire’s last chance to potentially save hugely on their winter bills as the temperatures plunge in the coming months.

“Make sure you register before next Tuesday and join the thousands of residents in the county who’ve collectively saved over £800,000 to date on their bills with the scheme.”