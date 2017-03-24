Events galore at Grantham’s Wyndham Park this spring, summer and autumn

Grantham’s Wyndham Park is set to host events galore in the spring, summer and autumn this year, with an exciting and varied calendar of family entertainment.

The events, courtesy of the Heritage Lottery Fund and BIG Lottery Fund, will be headlined by Shakespeare in the Park which was announced earlier this month as the showcase event from July 19 to 22.

There’s a host of other events scheduled that will draw crowds to the park, a May Day event on Monday, May 1 with traditional Morris dancing, dancing around the maypole, old fashioned crafts and seed planting.

After the Shakespeare theatrical, next up is A Groovy Garden Party on Saturday, August 12, a 1960s themed summer event celebrating the era. This will include music, crafts, holiday camp style activities, fair rides and stalls – a perfect day to take a picnic to the park and relax while listening to 1960’s tunes.

Then on Sunday, September 10, to coincide with Heritage Open Day nationally, there will be the ‘World War One at Wyndham Park’ event, where talks, tours and a family heritage trail will be on offer.

October sees the return of last year’s popular Halloween Spooktacular on Sunday, October 29 before the return of Christmas in the Park on Sunday, December 10.

For more information on all events, tickets for Shakespeare in the Park or to volunteer at the events visit www.wyndhamparkgrantham.co.uk or email parks community engagement officer Julie Ashworth at j.ashworth@southkesteven.gov.uk