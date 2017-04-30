Everybody invited to enjoy a traditional May Day in Wyndham Park

Wyndham Park in Grantham will be the venue for traditional crafts and dancing on May Day.

Activities for all the family will take place between 10am and 2.30pm tomorrow Monday (May 1).

These will include crafts for children to join in, including May Day baskets, flower masks and flower pot pictures.

The traditional spring holiday is acknowledged in many cultures and to mark the celebration there will be the opportunity for children to plant seeds in pots to take home.

There will be traditional dancing displays by Grantham School of Dancing around the Maypole.

Lincoln and Micklebarrow Morris Men will put on their traditional Morris dancing.

Cafe Indulgence will be open throughout the day.