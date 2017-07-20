EXHIBITION: Corby Glen gallery’s latest exhibition explores life and the countryside

Willoughby Memorial Trust Gallery’s latest exhibition is entitled ‘Aspects of Life’ and features the work of Roger Heaton and Shelley Marsden, with two very different interpretations of life and the countryside.

Roger Heaton is known throughout the British Isles for his animal portraits, many of which are specially commissioned for private collections, but he also finds time to paint for his own pleasure, inspired by events or interesting sightings, creating the work on display in this exhibition.

He trained at Nottingham and Hornsey Colleges of Art, has had experience in the advertising and publishing worlds and, for the past 42 years, has concentrated on painting.

In 1999, he created, with his wife Liz, the ‘Host of Angels Experience’, a permanent display in St Peter’s Church, Lenton, and he illustrated the book, ‘Grantham – Landscapes and Legends’ by Malcolm Knapp, published in 2009, with more than 30 watercolour views of the area.

Shelley Marsden is a professional commercial artist whose work is varied and diverse, ranging from finely detailed illustrations to computer graphics.

She is inspired to reflect in her art the world we live in, filled with colour and texture, from the grandeur of our Lincolnshire skies to the wonder of a sea-smoothed pebble or the perfection of a wind-ruffled feather.

Her work based on trees in the exhibition relates to major pieces created for the new St Barnabas Hospice in Grantham.

“Trees are like people,” she says, “and this project gave me the opportunity to explore and depict their individual intrinsic nature – it was important to achieve the right feeling of peace and tranquillity yet at the same time convey the strength and resilience of each one.”

During exhibitions, the gallery is open Tuesday to Sunday (and Bank Holiday Mondays) from 12 noon till 5pm. It is situated in Moreley’s Lane, Corby Glen, NG33 4NL, and the exhibition runs till August 16.

Visit www.willoughbygallery.com