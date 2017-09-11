Exotic produce steals the show at Barrowby

Okra and Red Kuris were among the winning vegetables at the Barrowby Flower and Vegetable Show on Saturday, earning local allotment holder Nigel Jones the Barrowby Challenge Cup for ‘Best Other Vegetable’.

Nigel also won the John Sharpe Memorial Trophy for ‘Best in Show’ with his five gladioli and the Roger Taylor Challenge Trophy for ‘Best in Show Flower Class’.

Barrowby Flower and Vegetable Show

Krystyna Fisher also won three trophies – the Ron Thompson Challenge Cup for ‘Most Points Barrowby Members’, the Arthur Pearson Rose Bowl for ‘Ladies Most Points’ and the Coy Brothers Challenge Cup for ‘Most Points Chrysanthemums’.

Alan Smith continued his 2017 running streak winning four trophies, including Top Tray, and Barrowby gardener Richard Mason won the Reg Holloway Challenge Trophy for ‘Best in Show Vegetable Class’.

The Junior Champion Trophy was won this year by Vespa Lee for her cake.

Barrowby Gardeners Association would like to thank their sponsors: Downtown Garden Centre who sponsored ‘Best Exhibit in Show’ and Top Tray Class and Cemspec who sponsored ‘Best in Show Flower Class’ and ‘Best in Show Vegetable Class’.

Barrowby Flower and Vegetable Show, Vespa Lee

They would also like to thank all who exhibited and attended the auction, which raised money towards maintaining the upkeep of the allotments and the site.