Extra date added in Grantham for consultation on Local Plan

An extra Saturday date has been added to the Local Plan public drop-in events in Grantham to ensure that local people and businesses have ample opportunity to have their say on the future of the district.

Displays and information will now be on show in ASDA supermarket on Saturday (July 22) between 10.30am and 1.30pm, with South Kesteven District Council staff on hand to take comments and answer questions.

The new event is one of 11 consultation events during July and August to see the latest version of a Local Plan, which aims to pave the way for high-quality, sustainable growth in the district up to 2036.

The first, held earlier this month in the Isaac Newton Centre, attracted 140 people interested in how Grantham is set to develop. Another is planned in the centre for Friday, August 4.

Coun Mike King, Cabinet Member for Economy and Development, said: “We had an excellent response to our first public consultation event and were keen to get an extra Saturday date into our schedule to ensure we speak to as many people as possible.

“It’s exciting to have an opportunity to shape how the district will grow and evolve and I hope that as many residents and businesses as possible will take the opportunity.

“Grantham particularly has a lot coming up, with plans for a new Garden Village and a 96-hectare employment development centred on the KING31 site on the A1.

“Half of all new housing in the district will be built in Grantham to give the town the required critical mass to attract employment and higher ranking services.”

The plan is on SKDC’s web site at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/newlocalplan and the consultation period runs until Friday, August 11 with comments invited until 4pm that day.

Paper copies of the plan and questionnaires are available free of charge from the council offices at St Peter’s Hill.