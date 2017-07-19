Search

Families flock to Guildhall Art Centre’s Dr Seuss fun day

Hair raising fun: Guildhalls audience development officer Jade Goswell (right) and Lily Walker create Whoville Hairstyles for the day!
Families enjoyed a Dr Seuss themed day at the Guildhall Arts Centre’s annual family open day earlier this month.

Children were invited to take part in a range of free activities including arts and crafts with Creation Station, interactive show by Zest Theatre, Whoville hairdos, face painting, a Green Eggs and Ham Hunt, theatre tours and a storytelling show by ‘All that Marlarkey,’ followed by a screening of ‘The Cat in a Hat’.

Creation Station held arts and craft sessions.

There was also live music by young performers and song writing sessions on the green.

Audience development manager Jo Dobbs said: “I’d like to thank everyone who came for their support. Days like these are really important to us and we welcome people of all ages.”

Behind the scenes: Theatre Technician David Pike shows a group of visitors backstage.

