Families flock to Guildhall Art Centre’s Dr Seuss fun day

Families enjoyed a Dr Seuss themed day at the Guildhall Arts Centre’s annual family open day earlier this month.
Children were invited to take part in a range of free activities including arts and crafts with Creation Station, interactive show by Zest Theatre, Whoville hairdos, face painting, a Green Eggs and Ham Hunt, theatre tours and a storytelling show by ‘All that Marlarkey,’ followed by a screening of ‘The Cat in a Hat’.
There was also live music by young performers and song writing sessions on the green.
Audience development manager Jo Dobbs said: “I’d like to thank everyone who came for their support. Days like these are really important to us and we welcome people of all ages.”
