Families invited to make sandcastles at ‘Grantham-on-Sea’!

The summer beach is set to return to Grantham’s Market Place next weekend.

The attraction returns from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 9, with free buckets and spades for children of all ages and deckchairs provided to enjoy the 126 square-metre feature which is funded by South Kesteven District Council.

A giant deckchair and traditional seaside cartoon ‘peep through board’ will also be set up, together with ice cream and candy floss outlets. More than 13 tonnes of sand, ideal for making sandcastles, have been imported to give the Market Place an authentic ‘Grantham-on-Sea’ feel.

SKDC’s cabinet member for retail and visitor economy Councillor Nick Robins said: “Events like this are great fun and there’s nothing better than seeing a beach coming to Grantham.

“Last year’s event was a real success with more than 1,000 visitors coming from near and far to enjoy the seaside-style entertainment.

“We will build on the success of last year’s event and encourage all to enjoy the pleasures of our Saturday market and what our growing range of local quality shops have to offer.”

The summer resort feature will open every day to the public, from 10am to 5pm, with primary schools and nurseries in South Kesteven invited to attend on the Friday.

The event coincides with the Guildhall Arts Centre’s Dr Seuss-themed family open day on Saturday, July 8, from 10am to 3pm.