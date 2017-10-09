Family business is up for an award

A Castle Bytham-based brand development agency has been shortlisted for a Midlands Family Business Award which celebrates family businesses and their leaders.

Dupree Creative has been shortlisted for ‘Best Use of Digital’, for family businesses from all sectors that have embraced the digital world to drive success.

Managing director Martin Dupree said: “It’s one thing measuring the success of our business through profit and loss spreadsheets and receiving praise from customers who appreciate your capabilities and efforts, but there’s nothing better for team morale than receiving independent recognition and praise when competing head to head with other businesses. We feel that having been shortlisted for Midlands Family Business Awards 2017 is a well-deserved achievement for our team and will spur us on to greater things in the future.”

Dupree Creative is automatically entered into the People’s Choice Award which will see it face the public vote to find the overall winner and highly commended businesses. To vote, visit www.familybusinessawards.co.uk by October 31.