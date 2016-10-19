Family’s dream has become an exciting reality as trampoline park is set to open next week

A Grantham family’s dream to build and open a trampoline park in Grantham will come true on Tuesday when it opens its doors for the first time.

The Ellis family were inspired when, during a visit to friends, they visited a similar attraction and enjoyed it so much they set about finding the right location in Grantham.

Jump Revolution is a family business for the Ellis family. Pictured are mum and dad Emma and Mark, and their three children, Ryan, Lola and Evie

Mum-of-three Emma said: “We had so much fun together, we thought on the way home about it being such a brilliant thing to do as a family activity. After that experience we set about our search for the perfect place in Grantham and the rest is history.

“Our dream and mission was to create a huge space where families, kids and adults of all ages can come and escape the stresses and strains of life and just have some fun. It’s impossible not to smile when you are trampolining!”

Emma and husband Mark, who have lived in Grantham for 15 years, have invested £400,000 into setting up the attraction, called Jump Revolution, in what was a bridalwear shop on the Springfield Business Park, off Springfield Road, with 12,000 sq ft of space.

It has also created employment, with more than 30 local people taking jobs.

Emma said: “We’ve let people know that it’s going to be an exciting and fun place to work so have been overwhelmed by the number of applicants. Our search for ‘Revolution Jumpers’ has been made easy; everyone genuinely seems excited about us opening in Grantham.”

On choosing Grantham for the new venture, she added: “We live in the area, we have three children and we as parents have always struggled with things for them to do. There are very few ’all weather’ activities for kids in Grantham. We also know how good it is to keep people, especially kids, active.”

Renovating the premises has taken many months and when complete will feature a large café, two party rooms, viewing gallery and Wi-Fi/social media ‘hot spots’, in addition to the bank of open trampolines, ‘Gladiator Foam Pit’, giant airbag, cardio wall, dodgeball court and two ‘Slam Dunk’ basketball zones.

“The refit has been very, very exciting and exhausting,” said Emma. “We’re in the final throes of completion and can’t wait to open our doors to the local community. We’ve invested over £400,000 in making our dream happen and we can’t wait to get bouncing!”

Jump Revolution will be open seven days a week, 10am to 8pm. Party rooms will be ready for hire next month.

For more information and advance bookings, visit www.jump-revolution.com