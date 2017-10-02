Farmer visits village pre-school in his tractor

Children at Bottesford Pre-School got a glimpse of what it is like to be a farmer today.

Leigh Donger, from Peacock Farm, Muston, visited the pre-school in his tractor. The children each got to take it in turns to sit in the seat and pretend to be a farmer.

The pre-school children took it turns to sit in the tractor.

Leigh’s wife, pre-school chairman Donya Donger, helped to organise the visit.

She said: “The children were blown away at how big the tractor was. They really enjoyed sitting in the seat and pressing all of the buttons.”

Leigh was on hand to answer all of their questions but it was their farm dog, Jess, that stole the show.

Donya added: “Jess was a big hit with all of the children. She is a springer spaniel and spends most of her time in the tractors with my husband.”