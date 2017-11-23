Fears for Caythorpe’s shop after overstayer found

Villagers fear they could lose their only store after an illegal overstayer was found working and living on the premises.

Officers from Lincolnshire Police and the Home Office Immigration Enforcement Team raided the Spar convenience store in High Street, Caythorpe, on Wednesday September 20.

The Home Office said:“A 34-year-old Pakistani man who had overstayed his visa was found working illegally. He is currently in immigration detention whilst arrangements are made to remove him from the UK.”

“The business was served a referral notice in relation to the illegal worker, which warns that a financial penalty of up to £20,000 will be imposed unless the employer can demonstrate that appropriate right-to-work document checks were carried out, such as seeing a passport or Home Office document confirming permission to work.”

Today, South Kesteven District Council will review the Premises Licence relating to the shop. Its licence holder and designated premises holder is Amir Sohail.

A report for the Alcohol, Entertainment and Late Night Refreshment Licensing Committee said on February 3, 2016, the committee also reviewed the premises licence of the shop and Mr Sohail’s status as a premises license holder, giving Mr Sohail “a strict warning.”

This followed a failed test purchase (selling alcohol and tobacco to two under 18 year olds) by another staff member who had also overstayed.

The report added that SKDC has received two representations from Caythorpe residents in support of the premises keeping its licence.

Caythorpe Parish Council Clerk Mel Stevens confirmed the council had sent a letter to the district council.

A village resident also told the Journal he did not condone the law-breaking but if the Spar could not sell alcohol, this may affect its viability, forcing it to close. It was also the only shop in the area.

Mr Sohail was unavailable for comment.