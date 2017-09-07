Finale of Grantham Sunrise Rotary’s sunflower challenge approaches

The grand finale of the Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club Sunflower Challenge takes place on Saturday, September 16. The challenge was set a few months ago when the Sunrisers handed out 1,422 packets of seeds to individuals and schools, with the aim of giving people the opportunity to grow their own sunflowers. They could also enter a competition, with categories including tallest plant, the heaviest head (bloom) and the most sponsorship gained.

This year has seen a massive increase in interest as sunflowers are springing up all over Grantham, said club president Lez Jones, co-ordinator of the project.

Sunflower challenge

He added: “We are really pleased with the interest and enjoyment that people have expressed this year, and we have seen people submit photographs of progressive growing stages of their sunflowers from further afield too, thanks to social media, we have had entries from Yorkshire and Nottingham. It’s wonderful to see how much joy everyone has taken from growing their own sunflowers.”

The grand finale will determine the winners, who will receive certificates and gift vouchers.

Participants are asked to photograph their sunflower with a clear scale and send it in before September 16 via email to ljones059@hotmail.co.uk or take their plant to sponsor Downtown Garden Centre on the day, 9am-5pm.