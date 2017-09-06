Fine selection at Caythorpe produce show

The Caythorpe and District Garden Society Annual Show this year attracted a fine selection of produce, cookery, photography and handicraft entries, while the benches were bright with flowers and vegetables.

In the tea room, the handicraft section included some beautiful knitwear, patchwork and paintings.

Cayrhoepe Produce Show. Photo: David Morison

The work to put on the show began behind the scenes months ago, with the committee booking the venue, finding suitably qualified judges, putting the schedule together and organising the raffle. On the day, garden society members acted as stewards, recorded the entries, organised the catering and served cream teas.

Winning certificates were written out by two calligraphers, and points for each entrant had to be totalled to determine the trophy winners.

Overall winner with the most points in the show, and winner of the vegetable section, was Alan Smith, whose entries included leeks and a marrow so large he struggled to get it on to the show bench. The garden society member with the most points was Richard Nicholson, who also won the flower and foliage section; his gladioli were judged best in section. Susan Helliwell won the floral art section with a hat created entirely of flowers, and David Morison won the photography trophy with winners in each of the five categories. Jenny King won the cookery section with winning entries in several of the classes, and Charlie Nicol, 6, was Best in Section with his excellent hand-made loaf. Jackie Shaw took the handicrafts trophy with her paintings in acrylic.

Two classes are reserved for members of the society: Jenny Cottingham grew the best fuchsia from a plug plant and Annemarie Galloway produced a remarkable 2.54 Kg of potatoes from a seed potato grown in a bucket.

A show spokesman said: “Congratulations to all the winners, and many thanks to all the people involved in putting on the show, to the judges who gave their time to look at all the entries, and to the entrants and visitors who gave the show their support and made the day a great success.”