Fire crews called out to hedge and rubbish fires in Grantham

Firefighters were called to two minor fires this week – one a rubbish fire and the other a hedge fire.

A crew from Grantham put out a conifer hedge fire in Tamar Court, on the Earlesfield estate, at around 9.20pm on Sunday night. The hedge was destroyed by the flames.

The second fire was last night (Tuesday) in Berkshire Drive. A crew was called just after 10.20pm and found a small quantity of rubbish alight.

It is not yet known whether these are being investigated as arson.