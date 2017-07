Fire crews tackled a house fire in Cranwell which damaged patio doors and windows.

Crews from Sleaford and Brant Broughton attended a property fire on The Sidings, Cranwell. There was fire damage to patio doors and windows, 10 per cent of the kitchen, garden furniture, a shed, fencing and three vehicles. The cause is under investigation

Firefighters used two hose reels, one main jet and five breathing apparatus.