Firearms officers arrest three men in Grantham

Firearms officers arrested three men last night in Grantham following reports of an assault.

The armed officers are believed to have been deployed to Grantham railway station. As a result three men were arrested in connection with an alleged assault in the town. A police helicopter was also deployed and was seen hovering over the town at about 10pm.

A police spokesman said: “There was a firearms deployment to locate people connected to an allegation of assault at a property in the town. Three men from Nottingham were arrested and are currently in custody.”