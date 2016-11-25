Firefighters and police will talk Christmas road safety at display in Grantham tomorrow

A Christmas road safety campaign gets under way in Grantham tomorrow (Saturday) with a display by firefighters and police in the Market Place.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue have teamed up with Lincolnshire Police to educate people on the dangers of not only drink-driving over the festive period, but also ensuring their cars are winter-ready.

Both emergency services will be in Grantham’s Market Place, outside Eden Wine Bar, between 9.30am and noon.

Firefighters will be advising on topics like tyre safety and give people the chance to look around a fire engine, while police officers will be talking about drink-driving and let visitors look around a police van.

There will also be a chance to enter a prize draw to win a winter care package courtesy of Halfords of Grantham.