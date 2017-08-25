Firefighters damping down at scene of Grantham chemical fire

Firefighters are damping down at the scene of a chemical fire in Grantham after tackling the major blaze which has destroyed a factory.

The fire at Specialised Chemicals Ltd, in Tollemache Road, off Spittlegate Level, tore through the factory building, causing explosions and the walls of the building to collapse.

The building on Tollemache Road appeared to collapse in on its itself as the fire took hold.

Employees at nearby businesses were told to evacuate their buildings.

About ten fire appliances, including specialist vehicles, attended the incident.

There has been no confirmation of anybody being hurt in the fire.

Firefighters fought the blaze for several hours.

The smoke from the fire could be seen from miles around.