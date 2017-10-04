Firefighters rescue horse from Barrowby ditch in four hour operation

Firefighters rescued a horse which had got stuck upside down in a ditch in Barrowby.

Three fire engines attended the scene on Monday evening. Firefighters spent four hours releasing the horse, which was 17 hands high, from the ditch.

The horse was reported to be on its back in the ditch with its legs in the air.

Corby Glen firefighters tweeted that the horse was fine once it had been rescued. They said: “A muddy four hours. A stunning horse rescued from a ditch. Well done @FIRECorbyG on a job well done. A good outcome all round.”