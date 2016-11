Firefighters were called to a house fire in Redmile on Saturday evening.

Three fire crews attended the fire in Easthorpe Lane, Redmile, at about 7pm.

The fire broke out in a bedroom in the two-storey terraced house and spread to the loft area. Everybody in the house was accounted for. The fire service said the first floor was ‘well alight’ when crews arrived.

Crews from Melton, Bingham and Nottingham tackled the fire.