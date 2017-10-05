Firefighters tackle car fire in Grantham

A fire crew were called to a car fire in Trent Road in Grantham yesterday.
The Grantham crew was called out just after 9pm. The fire was extinguished using two hose reels and two breathing apparatus.There are no reports of any injuries.
