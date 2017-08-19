Football fans welcome new tea hut at Grantham stadium

Football fans at Grantham Town Football Club were able to tuck into burgers and pasties at the official opening of the Gingerbreads’ new tea hut on Saturday.

Keen to give fans a better quality of food choice, the Gingerbreads staff set to work creating a new tea hut.

The community rallied around to help restore the new tea hut.

Operations manager Amber Kitching said: “It is all about improving the fans’ overall experience and being able to provide a good range of food is important.

“We want to make ourselves one of the better venues in the league. Last year, we renovated the bar and so we wanted to focus on improving the catering facilities this year.

“We were limited on space but the breeze block building had been derelict for a year, so it was the ideal space.”

The community including staff, volunteers, business people and workmen rallied around and completely gutted the building before refurbishing it.

The tea hut opened on Saturday.

After three months of hard work, it was opened in time for the Gingerbreads’ first game of the season at the weekend, which saw them go straight to the top of the table, after beating visiting team Marine 5-0.

Football fan Adrian Wood won a competition to name the tea hut and came up with The Gingerbread House.

He was there to enjoy Saturday’s win and receive complimentary food.

Amber said: “Both home and away fans were able to buy pork and apple burgers, pasties and bacon and sausage baps. As it is important for us to source our food locally, all of our meat comes from Ancaster Butchers. It obviously went down a treat, as we were sold out by the end.”

As well as the new tea hut, fans are still able to tuck into chips and pies from the upstairs bar.

Amber added: “Having two food outlets just gives them more choice. We have been to many away games in venues that don’t have great food options. We wanted to manage it all inhouse so the funds can be put back into the football club and we can become self sufficient.”

The Gingerbread House will be open during every Town match at South Kesteven Sports Stadium and could be used during athletics and school events too.