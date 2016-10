Firefighters were called to a forklift truck fire in Bassingthorpe, south-east of Grantham, this afternoon (Tuesday).

A crew from Grantham as called to Bassingthorpe Road in the village just before 1pm.

They found a JCB forklift ablaze.

Firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the flames and and also an environmental kit to contain a fuel and oil spillage.