Former barmaid takes over Hunters Bar in Grantham

A former barmaid who worked her way up to bar manager, is now the owner of the much-loved establishment she spent her days pouring pints in.

Tracie Morton is now the proud owner of the popular Hunters Bar in Union Street, Grantham, a place which has thrived for the last 12 years under the previous ownership of Malcolm and Siobhan Hensby.

Tracie worked for the couple for 10 of those 12 years at the popular snooker and pool venue, previously known as ‘Spot On’.

Sadly, Malcolm passed away in April this year following a heroic battle with cancer.

Prior to his illness, Malcolm had discussed that Tracie would always be the best outcome for the business, with her local knowledge and expertise.

“She was not only a co-worker but a close friend, someone they felt they could trust,” said Kathleen Shields, Malcolm’s daughter.

The couple received multiple offers to sell the bar, but had turned them all down.

Tracie, who brought the freehold of the bar last month, said: “Malcolm was a very good friend, so I’m delighted to carry on the business. He really did change this place for the better. I hope he would be proud.”

Kathleen, Siobhan and Tracie, and two other members of staff will be doing a sponsored walk for St Barnabas Grantham Hospice which cared for Malcolm during his illness.

They will take part in the St Barnabas ‘Early Bird Walk’ on September 18 and so far the girls have raised nearly £1,000.

“Dad was a popular figure in the community, but he was also a much loved father,” said Kathleen. “He will be remembered as a hard working, kind, family man.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/malcolmhensby