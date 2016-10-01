Former Grantham chairman Alan receives Scouts 60 year service award

Members of Grantham Scouts Active Support Unit recently visited former District Chairman, Alan Morton, and his wife Dorothy, at their new home near Leicester to present Alan with the Chief Scout’s 60 years Service Award, in recognition of 60 years service to Scouting.

Current District Chairman Malcolm Hall, who was presented with his 50 years Service Award at the recent District AGM, said: “This is a remarkable level of service by Alan to Scouting. He started in the movement as a Cub in 1943, has been active at all levels ever since, both locally and nationally, and is most deserving of this recognition.

“On behalf of the Grantham District we thank Alan and Dorothy for all their help to this District and wish them well for the future.”

Alan’s wife, Dorothy, who has supported him in his Scouting activity since they first met, was surprised herself with the presentation of the 40 year Service Award.

Of the other District members who were present, Eileen Booth, Chris Pridmore and Geoff Bedenham have all been awarded 30 year certificates, making a remarkable service record of more than 240 years between the group.