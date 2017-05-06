Former Grantham fish fryer takes a trip down memory lane

A retired fish shop owner took a take a trip down memory lane last week when he was invited to help out at Alma Park Fish Bar.

Keith Christian, a resident at Avery Lodge Care Home, spent more than 20 years as a fish fryer and owned several fish and chips shops in town, including Blue Pearl on Dysart Road and Keith’s fish shop on Westgate, now known as Relax.

Keith Christian at Alma Park Fish Bar.

Residents at the care home are treated to fish and chips from Alma Park on the last Friday of each month and staff invited 82-year-old Keith to help serve up 37 portions of chips to take back to the home.

Recreation and activity coordinator Robyn Taylor helped arrange the visit. She said: “Keith was very grateful for the experience.

“It brought back many memories and you never forget how to do the job.”