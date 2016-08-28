Former Grantham King’s School boy enjoys English Channel swimming success

A former student of Grantham’s King’s School has taken on a ‘splashing’ challenge to help raise money for Macmillian Cancer Support and the Devon Air Ambulance Trust.

Piers Luxton, from Claypole, joined fellow members of his Plymouth University Swimming and Water Polo Club to swim the mighty English Channel, from Dover to France.

The team, including Ryan Atkinson, Laura Watt, Emily Kington and Lucy Flynn, decided to take on the challenge in support of Macmillian Cancer Support and Devon Air Ambulance Trust - two charities which they believe make a significant impact on the lives of the public.

Before the team set off on their swim, they took part in plenty of training, learning to swim in open waters in the sea off Plymouth Hoe.

On the day of the challenge, the swimmers took it in turn to swim for an hour, before swapping with the next person.

Piers said: “I loved every minute of it!”

For his first leg of the race Piers had to swim in the pitch black at midnight, which he described as “very strange”. But a welcome relief came in the form of his next leg of the relay, which was just as daylight appeared, although perhaps not too much of a welcome relief as he described getting close to rather a few large jellyfish.

Piers is sure to continue the “water exploits” as he looks to complete his MSc in Hydrography (Sea Survey), along with taking up an International Hydrographic Surveying position in October.

If you would like to make a donation to Piers and his fellow university friends, then please visit their fundraising page online at https://mydonate.bt.com/fu ndraisers/upswpcchannelswim/