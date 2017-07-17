Former Grantham King’s School boy will return to town to sign copies of second novel

A former King’s School boy will be signing copies of his second novel in Grantham on Saturday (July 22).

Nick Barrett will be at WH Smiths from 11am with copies of Advent Term (or Snowmen don’t wear Thermals...). It is the second in a series of comic novels Nick has written based loosely on his days at King’s School.

Nick Barrett, a newly published author, on a trip back to his birthplace of Great Gonerby.

As Nick says: “It’s faster, it’s funnier, and the puns are even worse...”. The second book continues the story of Nicky, now 13, who is older, slightly taller, and still baffled by the bizarre institution that is St Onan’s Academy. The book follows on from Nick’s first novel called Michaelmas Term (or Why is that Boy Naked?).

Nick grew up in Great Gonerby. He has lived in Essex for about 17 years where he used to worked as a manager for the Royal Mail until retirement. Before that he played drums in bands and was a session musician, stand-up comedian and roadie.