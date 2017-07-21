Former Grantham King’s School student to sign copies of his second novel

Former King’s School student Nick Barrett will be at WH Smiths from 11am on Saturday (July 22) with copies of ‘Advent Term (or Snowmen don’t wear Thermals...)’.

It is the second in a series of comic novels Nick has written based loosely on his days at King’s. As Nick said: “It’s faster, it’s funnier, and the puns are even worse...”.

Advent Term by former King's School student Nicholas Barrett.

The second book continues the story of Nicky, now 13, who is older, slightly taller, and still baffled by the bizarre institution that is St Onan’s Academy. The book follows on from Nick’s first novel called Michaelmas Term (or Why is that Boy Naked?).

Nick grew up in Great Gonerby. He has lived in Essex for 17 years where he worked as a manager for the Royal Mail until retirement. Before that he played drums in bands and was a session musician, stand-up comedian and roadie.

Nick has always been keen on writing and the bug began when he started writing lyrics for songs. He had been thinking seriously about writing a book for a few years and when he wrote a letter to his brother about his school years, totalling 2,000 words, he realised he might have something.