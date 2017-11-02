Former Grantham schoolgirl hosting live music event to support hospital

A former Grantham schoolgirl is holding a fund-raising evening with live bands at the King’s Arms pub in Westgate tomorrow (November 3).

Kayleigh Mansfield, who now lives in Manchester, was recently crowned Ms Manchester Galaxy and is raising money for the Christie Hospital in the city.

Entertainment will be provided by Carry The Crown, The Collective Band and Brainwave. The evening starts at 7.30pm and entry is £5 to include a glass of prosecco on arrival and canapes.

Kayleigh said: “Although I grew up in Grantham, Manchester is still a huge part of me. Galaxy is one of the largest pageants withing the UK and I’m so excited to be in the grand final of Ms Galaxy UK. The winner will gain a once in a lifetime opportunity to fly to Orlando and compete for the ultimate title Ms Galaxy.

“This year their nominated charity is the Christie Hospital. This charity is quite close to my heart because they have taken great care of my family. The Christie is a hospital for cancer patients where they get better NHS health care. There is also a research clinic within the hospital.”

Kayleigh has also been raising awareness of lupus, a condition she was diagnosed with when she was 17 and living in Grantham. Earlier this year she won the Miss Publicity title at the Miss GB 4 Counties competition for raising awareness of the debilitating condition.