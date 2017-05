The former Grantham Electric Social Club could be given a new lease of life if plans to turn it into a dance school are accepted.

Since the closure of the once popular club last year, the former Methodist Chapel on Commercial Road has remained empty. But plans are now under way to open it up to the public again.

Michelle Bates, of Chalcot Square, London, has submitted an application to South Kesteven District Council to change its use from a social club to a dance school.